The Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah announced the preliminary results of the “Sharjah Census 2022” project, which showed that the emirate’s population reached 1.8 million, 61% of whom are active labor force in various sectors.

The preliminary results of the “Sharjah Census 2022” showed an increase in the emirate’s population by 22% compared to the 2015 census, in which the emirate’s population reached 1.4 million. This reflects the continuous economic growth and investment attraction of the emirate, whose labor force has increased by 22%, from 856,000 people in 2015 to 1.1 million people in 2022.

The number of students enrolled in education increased from 253,000 to 310,000 students, by 23%, which indicates the emirate’s commitment to improving the quality of education and providing learning opportunities for all segments of society.

This came during a ceremony held by the “Department of Statistics and Community Development” at the “Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Center” to announce the results of the “Sharjah Census 2022”, which reflect the demographic, economic and social reality of the emirate, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Sheikh Sultan. Bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department, and a number of heads and directors of bodies and departments and dignitaries from Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.