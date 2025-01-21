Zaida Cantera severely criticized the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, after some statements about the Civil War that they issued in conspiranoids. “My grandparents never told me about the Civil War because they wanted me free of hatred,” Ayuso said in 2022.

The commander and former spokesperson of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly charged against the statement: “They spoke to her precisely about that, that is why she praises Franco’s regime and That is why it is against the Law of Historical Memory, equality, human rights“.

“All because his grandfather spoke well to him about the war and Francoism,” she claimed, without having any type of basis beyond assumption, given that the president did not affirm that in the initial statement.

Cantera also took the opportunity to throw a dart at the rest of the people who criticize other dictatorships, but praise the one that existed in Spain: “Those who were in favor of Francoism they lived welland others were slaves, others were massacred, others were imprisoned.”