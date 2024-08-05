The 1st Production Team by Monolith Softthe studio responsible for the popular Xenoblade Chronicles series, is hiring for a new Large-scale RPGdirected by Tetsuya Takahashione of the main authors of the franchise in question.
The information comes directly from the company’s official website, which is looking for developers to be brought into the team to work on what appears to be Monolith Soft’s new main project, considering that it involves the main part of the workforce within the software house.
There are several open positions currently, including a 2D artwork designer, a 3D character designer, a 3D map designer, an environment development specialist, a field level designer, an assistant director, in-game animators, and effects designers.
An RPG that will take risks
The amount of roles requested suggests that the project is still in a preliminary phase of development, although some time has passed since Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the last chapter in the series, so we don’t know exactly what stage this new title is at or if it is just one of several projects in progress.
In any case, it seems to be a very important title for Monolith.
According to what is reported on the official website, promoting the project that the new hires should work on, it seems to be a new RPG that intends to face greater challenges than the team’s previous titles, that is, probably going to explore new areastake risks and try something new.
