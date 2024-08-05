The 1st Production Team by Monolith Softthe studio responsible for the popular Xenoblade Chronicles series, is hiring for a new Large-scale RPGdirected by Tetsuya Takahashione of the main authors of the franchise in question.

The information comes directly from the company’s official website, which is looking for developers to be brought into the team to work on what appears to be Monolith Soft’s new main project, considering that it involves the main part of the workforce within the software house.

There are several open positions currently, including a 2D artwork designer, a 3D character designer, a 3D map designer, an environment development specialist, a field level designer, an assistant director, in-game animators, and effects designers.