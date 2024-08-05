Serious accident at dawn in Cremona, unfortunately a woman died instantly, while a man is now in hospital

A very serious one accident road is what happened in Cremona at dawn today, Monday 5 August. The toll is heartbreaking, as a 50-year-old woman died practically instantly, while a is now hospitalized, in desperate conditions.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the procedures are now underway investigations by the police, although for now the details that have emerged are still few and fragmentary. We don’t even know the identity of the victim, having occurred only a few hours ago.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 5.30am today, Monday 5th August. Precisely along via Acquaviva, which is located on the outskirts of CremonaIt is not clear what happened but the vehicles involved at the moment appear to be two, however the dynamics are not yet clear.

From what has emerged the two cars collided frontally in a stretch that would appear to be straight and without intersections. Passers-by, seeing that the cars were reduced to a pile of sheet metal, immediately called for the intervention of health workers and the police, but to free the people from the cars, they needed the help of Fire fighters.

Accident in Cremona, the death of the woman and the investigations of the case

Everyone worked hard to get the people out of the car, but when the firefighters handed the woman over to the care of the health workers, there was nothing more that could be done for her. They had no choice but to note her heartbreaking death.

Even a man is now found hospitalized in hospital and his condition is reportedly very serious. It is not yet clear whether there are other people in hospital.

Now all we have to do is wait for all the investigations of the case, also to understand what happened and any responsibility by the two motorists. Further updates will follow shortly.