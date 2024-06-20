by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen, Mercedes’ dream

Toto Wolff has never hidden that he carefully watches the evolution of Max’s relationship Verstappen and the Mercedes.

The Austrian’s ruthless court towards the three-time world champion has not yet led to the desired results, because the Red Bull environment seems to have united in the face of the challenges of the track and the approaching rivals. The Austrian, however, wants to take all the time possible, and in order to have Verstappen in the team he is willing to do anything, even deprive himself of George Russell who he himself pampered and promoted to the first team.

According to Ralf Schumacher, Wolff could field a Verstappen-Antonelli pairing in 2026 (Russell’s contract expires in 2025). A couple that, again according to the German, would give more guarantees than a Russell who “makes too many mistakes” and in Montreal he threw away the chance to win.

Schumacher’s words

“Mercedes would have won the race in Canada with Verstappen, it’s clear. Max is the driver who makes the big difference. Mercedes has had a long period of crisis and urgently needs a world champion to get back into the lead. I can imagine that Toto Wolff and Mercedes will do a lot with him and do a lot for him“, this is the comment of the German a Sky Deutschland.