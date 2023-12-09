You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The USCIS explains that those who certify their medical status can skip these steps
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
For apply for citizenship United States it is necessary to comply with various steps. Among them, the forms, the initial interview and the English and civic education exams stand out. If all requirements are not completed, the final objective will not be achieved. But There are some exceptions for some people.. Among them, the exemption to take the English and civic education exams required for naturalization stands out.
As specified by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on its website, those exempt from taking these tests are those who present any physical, developmental or mental disability.
How to Apply for the US Citizenship Test Waiver
The USCIS site explains that to prove the situation it is necessary submit Form N-648, a medical certification for disability exceptionswhich “must be completed by a licensed physician, certified osteopathic physician, or certified clinical psychologist.”
Regarding where to submit the application, it is clarified that it can be together with Form N-400, naturalization, or separately at a later date.
The Immigration Service also suggests consulting your Form Submission Tips Pagewith the aim of accessing information about how to ensure that the procedure is accepted.
Tips to avoid scams during the citizenship application
On the website, also warns about immigration scams to which people may be vulnerable. Therefore, they recommend taking into account that:
- No need to pay a fee submission of Form N-648, beyond what the doctor may charge the patient for an examination or other related expenses.
- The only professionals authorized to certify the form are the physicians, osteopaths or clinical psychologists licensed to practice in the United States, including Puerto Rico, Guam, the US Virgin Islands, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).
- It is advisable to go to the state medical college to check if the professional has a valid license.
- The Applicant or Patient Certification/Release of Information must be read and signed. This can also be done a legal guardian, substitute or designated representative.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#English #Civics #test #citizenship
Leave a Reply