For apply for citizenship United States it is necessary to comply with various steps. Among them, the forms, the initial interview and the English and civic education exams stand out. If all requirements are not completed, the final objective will not be achieved. But There are some exceptions for some people.. Among them, the exemption to take the English and civic education exams required for naturalization stands out.

As specified by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on its website, those exempt from taking these tests are those who present any physical, developmental or mental disability.

How to Apply for the US Citizenship Test Waiver

The USCIS site explains that to prove the situation it is necessary submit Form N-648, a medical certification for disability exceptionswhich “must be completed by a licensed physician, certified osteopathic physician, or certified clinical psychologist.”

Regarding where to submit the application, it is clarified that it can be together with Form N-400, naturalization, or separately at a later date.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provides recommendations for applying for the waiver

The Immigration Service also suggests consulting your Form Submission Tips Pagewith the aim of accessing information about how to ensure that the procedure is accepted.

Tips to avoid scams during the citizenship application

On the website, also warns about immigration scams to which people may be vulnerable. Therefore, they recommend taking into account that: