The main streets and buildings in the Russian capital, Moscow, were decorated with UAE flags to celebrate the country’s 51st Federation Day.

This initiative, the first of its kind in which buildings are lit and flags of a country are raised in the streets of Moscow to celebrate its National Day, reflects the depth of the relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, indicated that the UAE mission cooperated with the Moscow city government to light the Emirati flag on the most important roads and a number of buildings in Moscow, which confirms the depth and distinction of bilateral relations.

The United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation have solid relations based on strong foundations of understanding, mutual respect and common interests, and they are witnessing a growing development thanks to the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to develop them and push them forward in light of the great capabilities available to achieve this for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.