TO Starting January 1, 2024, the “Move Over” law in Florida will expand significantly, affecting the way drivers should behave when encountering vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Current law requires drivers to pull over to make way for emergency vehicles and others with warning lights. However, The new law will go further by requiring them to be set aside not only for emergency vehicles, but for any vehicle stopped on the side of the road..

Drivers should now change to another lane if possible. If it is not safe to change lanes, they must reduce their speed significantly, slowing 20 mph less than the posted speed limit if it is 25 mph or more, and 5 mph less than the posted speed limit if it is 20 mph or less.

The law requires drivers of disabled vehicles to move aside to make way for other vehicles. Photo: Florida Department of Transit

This modification is primarily intended to protect people who work on or near stopped vehicles, as statistics reveal that there are accidents and fatalities related to vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Those who do not comply with this law will face sanctions including a base fine of US$60, along with additional fees and surcharges, totaling up to US$158, according to the official website of the Florida Senate. Although it is considered a non-criminal traffic violation, it is still punishable.

Tips for drivers and stranded motorists

Drivers urged to remain alert, observe vehicles on the side of the road and follow the “Move Over” rules. In the meantime, stranded motorists are advised to use their warning lights, be aware of their surroundings and stay inside their vehicle if possible.

The updated Move Over law is primarily intended to increase safety for everyone on the road by requiring drivers to be more cautious when encountering stopped vehicles. By understanding these changes and following the rules, drivers will help prevent accidents and save lives.