Saturday, September 7, 2024
Whistleblowers | Lukas Hradecky gave away the goal with an ugly mistake – Greece quickly struck the second one

September 7, 2024
Whistleblowers | Lukas Hradecky gave away the goal with an ugly mistake – Greece quickly struck the second one
Huhkajat challenges Greece in Athens.

Greece–Finland 2–0 (situation)

Finland the national football team will play its opening match in the 2024 Nations League in Greece.

The match started fairly evenly, but at the 23 minute mark, the Finnish sky darkened. Robert Ivanov passed the ball towards the goalkeeper and the team captain in a calm situation Lukas Hradeckya, but the ball slipped under Hradecky’s foot in front of his own goal.

The Greek striker arrived Fotis Ioannidiswho poked the ball into an empty goal.

About ten minutes later Konstantinos Koulierakis already took Greece to a 2–0 lead.

At the end of the first half, Finland got a little pressure and had a couple of scoring chances at half time, but they didn’t get very close to the equalizing goal. Thus, Greece went into the break with a 2–0 lead.

