Sales of the Vision Pro computer glasses are now starting in America. Is it worth buying the glasses in the USA and importing them to Europe? Or is it worth the wait?

DThe Vision Pro from Apple is now on sale in America, and around 200,000 copies are said to have already been sold. After the iPhone, the iPad and the Apple Watch, the company is now bringing a type of device onto the market that initially does not appeal to everyone.

The Vision Pro glasses show either virtual reality (VR) or a fusion of the virtual and real world, called augmented reality (AR). It works autonomously without a smartphone, but requires an external battery pack connected via cable. The combined AR/VR glasses should not only appeal to gamers, but also be suitable for virtual meetings and many new services. Such VR/AR glasses already exist; Facebook parent Meta recently brought the Quest 3 onto the market; it costs at least 550 euros with two controllers.