Saint Agritius was bishop of Trier before Saint Maximus. He was noted for his participation in the Council of Arles, an event in which the exorcist Félix was also present.

Today, Saint Agritius, the Catholic Church celebrates the name day of Bernón, Godfrey, Gumersind, Hilary of Poitiers, Juta, Kentigerno, Peter priest and martyr, Vivencio.

What meaning does it have in our days to commemorate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has set a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can commemorate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.

Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the catalog from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, adding new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.

