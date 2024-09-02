Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/09/2024 – 13:52

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said this Monday, 2, that the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) for 2025 does not include a projection of extraordinary dividends.

He explained that the economic team opted for a more conservative scenario and clarified that the main difference in the projection for 2025 compared to 2024 is in the BNDES dividends, with an expectation of R$4 billion less coming in compared to this year.

The PLOA predicts that the Union will collect R$33.8 billion from the distribution of dividends from federal state-owned companies in 2025, with R$14.6 billion from Petrobras, R$8.1 billion from Banco do Brasil, R$6.3 billion from BNDES, R$1.9 billion from Caixa Econômica Federal and R$2.9 billion from other smaller companies.

The secretary also stated that, based on the numbers, the narrative that the tax burden is increasing is not true. “We are still in the process of recovering waivers not compensated in 2022,” he assessed.