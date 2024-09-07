Resolution aside, the console versions are all on the same level when it comes to visual impact and graphical settings, with the Series S just showing some shadows and other lower quality but difficult to notice details.

But let’s go step by step. On PS5 and Xbox Series X Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 offers two graphic presets . The Quality setting has a native resolution that ranges between 1080p and 1440p, upscaled to 4K via FSR 2, while the Performance setting drops the native resolution to a range between 720p and 1080p. On Series S there is a single 30 fps preset with a native resolution of 720 – 1080p, upscaled to 1440p.

Digital Foundry has published a video comparison starring Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series which shows some significant differences on consoles by activating the Drill mode (here strangely called “Speed ​​Mode”).

Performance mode on consoles leaves much to be desired

Unfortunately the Performance mode, or Speed ​​if you prefer, is not satisfactory on any console, with the game that struggles to maintain 60 fps. However, from this point of view there are marked differences between PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first struggles to stay in the 50 – 60 fps range when there are multiple enemies on the screen and in situations with dozens and dozens of enemy units the framerate even drops below 40 fps. There are also drops on Xbox Series X, but compared to PS5 Microsoft’s console has an average advantage of more than 10 fps.

For Digital Foundry in both cases the problem is the high number of enemies on screen of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines that puts the CPUs of the two consoles under great strain, while failing to understand the clear performance differences between PS5 and Xbox.

Obviously the PC it is the potentially best platform based on the components, but even in this case Digital Foundry recommends arm yourself with a beefed-up CPUsince the low-end or older ones have very unstable performances like on consoles.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s global launch is set for September 9thbut those who purchased the Gold or Ultra version of the game have already started playing since September 5. On Steam, the game surpassed the peak of 130,000 players within hours of its launch, with many negative reviews from users.