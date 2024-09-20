Earlier this month, Lamborghini hosted theZion Adventure Experiencean exclusive three-day event dedicated to Lamborghini owners and their guests. An extraordinary program that allowed them to experience over 200 miles of emotions behind the wheel of Urus Sthe Super SUV from the house of the Bull that combines high performance and unparalleled comfort on any terrain.

A journey into the heart of nature

Guests had the opportunity to explore unique routes, designed for high-performance driving, and immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of the gorges of Zion National Park, protected area of ​​the Virgin River Valley. Here, the deep canyons offer a heavenly environment, both for wildlife and for humans. The Urus S group faced roads and dirt sections, surrounded by yellow, pink and red rocks that stood out against the turquoise sky. The philosophy “Driving Humans Beyond” guided the experience, pushing participants beyond their limits and satisfying every desire for exploration.

Behind the wheel of Lamborghini Urus S

On the first day, guests gathered at theAutocamp Zionluxury camping with comfortable Airstream caravans. After a warm welcome, they had the opportunity to enjoy a delicious barbecue under the stars, creating a convivial and relaxing atmosphere. The second day was a real adventure: the guests faced the winding roads of the park, covering 136 miles. During the journey, they took a break at the Zion Mountain Ranchvisited the pink dunes of Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park and had lunch at Zion Wright Family RanchThe evening ended with a zero-mile dinner at Autocamp, around the braziers that created a magical atmosphere.

The End of the Adventure Experience

“The Zion Adventure Experience and the Urus S Super SUV have helped shape the birth of new friendships and indelible memories lived in the open air among the members of the Lamborghini community – said the house of Toro – On the last day, the departing guests reached the airport aboard their Urus S to conclude this adventure behind the wheel”.