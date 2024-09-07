1225 days have passed between the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix and today’s Sprint in Misano. Franco Morbidelli counted them, having returned to savor the podium after a long, very long fast. First the knee injury, then the return to the saddle of the official Yamaha and the difficulties of the bike, then moving on to the bad accident in training in Portimao this winter that prevented him from familiarizing himself with the Ducati.

The last few years have been complicated for the Roman, who in his first year aboard the Desmosedici took a long time to reach the level of his brand mates. However, the home track always has a special flavour, and this time it is even more so: front row in qualifying and first podium in the Sprint at Misano were the ingredients of Morbidelli’s rebirth, who today returned to smiling from the top positions.

“It was needed!”, the Pramac rider began in his usual meeting with the media. “It was a fantastic Saturday, we did the right things, we worked very well. The performance was excellent all day, but yesterday it was good too. A very positive Saturday, then “Beautiful here, I have beautiful memories on this track and I am creating new ones with all my friends, the people I love, the Italian fans in the stands. Racing and doing well has a very special flavour”.

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Saturday in Misano was special, unique and exciting. However, Morbidelli hopes that it is not a flash in the pan, but the beginning of a journey towards returning to the top: “I would like to confirm this type of level also on Sunday, I would like to return to winning. Is there much to go? Two positions! I hope to be able to fight for the podium and maybe even something more. Now I am arriving in the average in terms of starts, I am gaining more experience. We are continuing to work to improve the start”.

Third throughout the race, the Pramac rider tried to get closer to Pecco Bagnaia in the final stages, only to then have to watch his back because he was threatened by an aggressive Enea Bastianini, who attempted an attack to take the last position on the podium. The Ducati Lenovo rider’s maneuver was a bit too generous, as he went wide, allowing Morbidelli to maintain his position and cross the finish line behind only Martin and Bagnaia.

“We were close in the last two laps, Pecco slowed down a bit. Then on the last lap I knew Bastianini would do something, but I managed to keep a bit of a gap. I know how strong he is in the last laps and this was the case too. He was a bit far away, he had to let go of the brakes a lot, in fact he went very long. I wouldn’t say exaggerated, he tried. Tomorrow will be different, we’ll have to see who will use the soft and who the medium. But the race will be much longer, the pace will be less tight. I haven’t decided on the tyres yet”, explained Morbidelli.

Today’s podium is a breath of fresh air for the Italian-Brazilian, who lets the track do the talking by responding to the criticisms that have been levelled at him in recent months: “There’s a saying that I really like and it goes ‘haters will always hate’ (haters will always hate, ed.). Those people who criticize, sometimes they are a push to do better. I don’t feel like giving them the middle finger. As soon as I crossed the finish line I thought about my team, I was happy for them too, for all the work we did at the beginning of this year. I can handle all the criticism, it’s important for those around me to be able to handle it too. My first thought went to them, who never showed me a second of weakness, this first podium goes to them”.