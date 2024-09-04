Kaden Groves (Alpecin) He won stage 17 of the race on Wednesday Tour of Spain 2024. The 25-year-old Australian won a flat section at the end after a spectacular sprint.

The leader of the general classification, Ben O’Connordefended the red jersey and maintained his 5-second lead over a Primoz Roglic who saved himself in a stage that was not one to burn the last of his legs’ strength.

Ben O’Connor and Primoz Roglic Photo:Javier Lizon. Efe Share

It was not a good day for the Colombian cyclists in stage 17 of the Vuelta a España. Nairo Quintana, Einer Rubio and Harold Tejada They lost ground and time in the general classification.

Daniel Felipe Martinez He arrived with the main group and is preparing for the last three complex stages that could give the Vuelta title to his team leader, Primoz Roglic.

Nairo Quintana Photo:EFE Share

Rankings

Stage

1. Kaden Groves 3h 32m 14s

2. Pavel Bittner mt

3. Vito Braet mt

4. Pau Miquel mt

5. Corbin Strong mt

6. Victor Campenaerts mt

7. Edward Planckaert mt

8. Mathis Le Berre mt

9. Arjen Lyvins mt

10. Xabier Berasategi mt

44. Santiago Umba mt

59. Daniel Martinez mt

90. Harold Tejada at 4 min 55 s

123. Einer Rubio at 13 min 49 s

125. Nairo Quintana mt

131. Brandon Rivera mt

Primoz Roglic and Ben O’Connor Photo:AFP and Efe Share

General

1. Ben O’Connor 68h 41m 14s

2. Primoz Roglic at 5 s

3. Enric Mas at 1 min 25 s

4. Richard Carapaz at 1 min 46 s

5. Mikel Landa at 2 min 18 s

6. David Gaudu at 3 min 48 s

7. Carlos Rodríguez at 3 min 53 s

8. Mattias Skjelmose at 4 min 00 sec

9. Florian Lipowitz at 4 min 27 sec

10. Paval Sivakov at 5 min 19 sec

33. Einer Rubio at 1 h 23 min 09 s

34. Nairo Quintana at 1 hour 25 minutes 16 seconds

36. Harold Tejada at 1 h 25 min 34 s

43. Daniel Felipe Martinez at 1 h 33 min 12 s

92. Brandon Rivera at 2h 55m 03s

108. Santiago Umba at 3 h 18 min 05 s

HAROLD YEPES