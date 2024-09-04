Acer Predator Project DualPlay it’s a gaming laptop with removable controller: a device with an undoubtedly original design, which for the moment is still only a concept but could become reality.

As you can see in the trailer below, the idea of ​​Acer designers is to place a rather thin controllerequipped with analog sticks and buttons, on the lower part of the notebook, with the back acting as a touchpad.

Once extracted, The gamepad can be used as is or even split in twoas happens with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con. We imagine the remaining support can be inserted back into the portable.

That’s not all, though: when the controller is removed from the Predator Project DualPlay, Two 5W speakers emerge on the sides of the notebook designed to ensure a sound environment in line with the gaming experience.