Acer Predator Project DualPlay it’s a gaming laptop with removable controller: a device with an undoubtedly original design, which for the moment is still only a concept but could become reality.
As you can see in the trailer below, the idea of Acer designers is to place a rather thin controllerequipped with analog sticks and buttons, on the lower part of the notebook, with the back acting as a touchpad.
Once extracted, The gamepad can be used as is or even split in twoas happens with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con. We imagine the remaining support can be inserted back into the portable.
That’s not all, though: when the controller is removed from the Predator Project DualPlay, Two 5W speakers emerge on the sides of the notebook designed to ensure a sound environment in line with the gaming experience.
A bizarre project
Behind the bizarre design of the Acer Predator Project DualPlay, as the name suggests, there is also the idea of providing users with the ability to play local multiplayerwhether using the two separate Joy-Con-style modules or the controller on one side and mouse/keyboard on the other.
In order to communicate this feature, the company thought it would be a good idea to use a screenshot from Street Fighter 6, which will soon see the arrival of Terry Bogard, but obviously all games featuring this feature will be supported. couch play and/or split-screen.
Naturally There are many doubts surrounding the Acer Predator Project DualPlayfrom the still unknown technical specifications to the impact of the controller on the actual thickness of the notebook, all the way to the quality (and durability!) of the gamepad itself.
We hope these doubts will be dispelled in conjunction with the possible official confirmation of this project, which is currently unique in its genre.
