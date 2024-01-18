Another boy arrested for the crime of Alex, the 14-year-old who lost his life in a parking lot after several gunshots aimed at his stepfather. This is Dino Petrov, 31 years old, cousin of Corum Petrov, the 24 year old who voluntarily handed himself over to the authorities.

After investigations, law enforcement officers managed to track down the 31-year-old in Treviso, he was escaped and yes it was hidden at an aunt's house. For the prosecution, Dino Petrov would be the alleged shooter. That is, the one who opened fire on Alex's stepfather, hitting the 14-year-old instead. In the car with the two cousins ​​there were two other people, still wanted at the moment.

From an initial reconstruction by the Carabinieri, Dino Petrov would be the one who a few hours earlier would have beat the stepfather Tiberiu Maciuca in the Esse Caffè bar. While Corum Petrov would be the one who would later write messages to him ask him for a meetingin that parking lot, to “clarify the matter”.

An encounter that later turned into a crime. The stepfather showed up with other relatives, including Alex. During the discussion they were shots fired, which hit the 14-year-old, leaving him no escape. Of the blows that were intended for Tiberiu.

After the crime and the testimonies of those present, the hunt for those responsible immediately began. The 24-year-old handed himself over of his own free will, confessing to his presence in the parking lot, but declaring himself innocent of the crime. A few hours ago, the news arrived that the other cousin had also been arrested. The latter had fled to Treviso and the authorities do not exclude the possibility was trying to escape abroad. The 31-year-old is already known to the police for drug dealing crimes and illegal possession of weapons. The search for the other two involved is still ongoing.