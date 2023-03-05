Video: The mysterious ‘rain of worms’ in China that shakes the internet

This strange phenomenon would have occurred in Beijing, China, where some people managed to record with their cell phones what has been called on the internet as a ‘rain of worms’.

In the images shared on social networks, some people are seen walking with umbrellas to cover themselves, apparently, from the animals that were falling from the sky.

One of the users who managed to capture this ‘rain of worms’ described: “What is happening in the sky today?”

(Keep reading: Crow behavior causes concern in different parts of the world.)

The phenomenon has sparked thousands of theories on the internet, some relate it to the ‘apocalypse’, while others say that it is related to the so-called ‘full moon of the worm’, as the first full moon of March is known.

The most commented hypothesis in the original video is that it is not about animals falling from the sky, but poplar flowers, a very popular tree in the area.

(Also: They find in Colombia the oldest fossil of aquatic turtles in South America).

Finally the scientific journal Mother Nature Network, affirms that these incidents in which the rain is accompanied by animals, occur after storms and tornadoes. Scientists think that beings are transported kilometers away from where they are.

More news:

Heavy metal produces a better brain response than classical music

After a stroke that paralyzed her, a scientist made a great discovery

Egypt announces the discovery of a hidden tunnel in the pyramid of Cheops

Pamela Avendano

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL