Sunday, March 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: The mysterious ‘rain of worms’ in China that shakes the internet

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in World
0
Video: The mysterious ‘rain of worms’ in China that shakes the internet


close

Several people managed to capture the moment

Photo:

Twitter: @Datoworld

Several people managed to capture the moment

Several images of the phenomenon were shared through social networks.

This strange phenomenon would have occurred in Beijing, China, where some people managed to record with their cell phones what has been called on the internet as a ‘rain of worms’.

In the images shared on social networks, some people are seen walking with umbrellas to cover themselves, apparently, from the animals that were falling from the sky.

See also  Gerardo Martino was insulted in Mexico: "You came to steal", video

One of the users who managed to capture this ‘rain of worms’ described: “What is happening in the sky today?”

(Keep reading: Crow behavior causes concern in different parts of the world.)

The phenomenon has sparked thousands of theories on the internet, some relate it to the ‘apocalypse’, while others say that it is related to the so-called ‘full moon of the worm’, as the first full moon of March is known.

The most commented hypothesis in the original video is that it is not about animals falling from the sky, but poplar flowers, a very popular tree in the area.

(Also: They find in Colombia the oldest fossil of aquatic turtles in South America).

Finally the scientific journal Mother Nature Network, affirms that these incidents in which the rain is accompanied by animals, occur after storms and tornadoes. Scientists think that beings are transported kilometers away from where they are.

More news:

Heavy metal produces a better brain response than classical music

See also  The President of the State issues a law amending the name of the National Archives to "The National Archives and Library"

After a stroke that paralyzed her, a scientist made a great discovery

Egypt announces the discovery of a hidden tunnel in the pyramid of Cheops

Pamela Avendano
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #mysterious #rain #worms #China #shakes #internet

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former US Attorney General

Former US Attorney General

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result