The former attorney general of the United States of America (USA), in the presidencies of George W. Bush and Donald Trump, William Barr, published in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ, 2/Mar/2023) an article noting that the US should classify Mexico’s drug cartels as terrorist organizations and send the US Army to fight them. EL DEBATE published a note about that article, underlining the accusation made by that former US official against the president of Mexico:

Barr “…suggested classifying the Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, considering that they “are more like ISIS than the American mafia…The Mexican cartels have flourished because the Mexican administrations have not wanted to attack them. The exception was President Felipe Calderón, who wanted to go all-out against the cartels, but US priorities were elsewhere at the time. Today, the main facilitator of the cartels is President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” accused William Barr.

“In reality, AMLO is not willing to take measures that seriously challenge the cartels. It protects them by constantly invoking the sovereignty of Mexico to prevent the United States from taking effective measures,” he asserted” (EL DEBATE, 4/Mar/2023).

barrel too called Mexico a “failed narco-state” and be “providing safe haven to narcoterrorist groups that prey on the American people.” Additionally, he published that “… the main facilitator of the cartels is President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO. When he came to power at the end of 2018, he announced the change to a “hugs, not bullets” policy and closed counternarcotics cooperation with the US ”(WSJ). Finally, he asked the US Congress to heed the initiative presented by Republicans Dan Crenshaw and Michael Waltz to authorize the use of the US armed forces against the Mexican cartels.

On the other hand, at the beginning of last February, “a A total of 21 attorneys general from as many US states sent a letter to President Joe Bidenand Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which they asked declare the Mexican cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations”in order to “free up resources to confront the deadly opioid crisis with the seriousness it deserves” (La Jornada, 8/Feb/2023).

The political offensive from various US sources against the Government of Mexico must have a response. Our country is a democracy and an independent state. To continue analyzing.

Three years of pandemic

Last Monday, February 27, three years have passed since the first case of the covid-19 pandemic in Sinaloa. More than 10,000 deaths are reported by the Sinaloa health authorities in those 36 months. Also, more than 184 thousand positive cases of infection. To the more than 10 thousand deaths we must add the excess mortality caused by the coronavirus in Mexico and Sinaloa, specifically in cases of diabetes and heart disease.

The authorities must be held accountable. The indisputable is the role that every citizen SHOULD have in their health care and that of the infants who are in their custody and custody. It is not possible for a mother or father to feel any joy when giving their infant a bag of chips that has up to three stamps from the Federal Government’s Ministry of Health. There the Government of Mexico is acting and doing something that had never been done before: warn and notify of the danger of these products for health. Meanwhile, the adult who smiles like an idiot giving him that junk full of stamps from the Ministry of Health.

We recommend you read:

Paragraphs: Vaccination and hygiene measures

Today, the Federal Government continues making available to families vaccines against influenza, covid-19, even for children from 5 to 11 years old. These days the Sinaloa Ministry of Health has been insisting that parents take their infants to be vaccinated against covid-19. Every mother or father who wants to give their children junk food should at least take the trouble to take them to be vaccinated against covid-19. All citizens MUST take care of their diet and remove the possibility of overweight and obesity from their bodies and the infants in their custody. Also, exercise and go to apply the corresponding vaccines all in the families. Also, continue to insist on hygiene and cleanliness habits. Washing hands with soap must be a permanent habit in Sinaloan and Mexican families. There is the children’s song “Pin Pon”, so as not to forget that: “Pin Pon is a very handsome cardboard doll / he washes his hands with soap and water…”. In case someone forgets.