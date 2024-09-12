A few minutes ago Sony Pictures released the spectacular Venom: The Last Dance final trailer in Italianthe third and final chapter in the saga starring Tom Hardy set within the Spider-Man cinematic universe.
The video introduces us to the plot of the film, in which Eddie Brock and his inseparable symbiote will find themselves facing a new, terrible threat: the sudden arrival of a series of dangerous creatures from the same planet as Venom.
Apparently the monsters in question, huge and powerful, they are hunting the alien parasite itself and they won’t stop until they eradicate it, or the entire world will be destroyed. Is there a way to stop them? Will Eddie and Venom be able to get away with it this time?
Venom’s Last Dance
As mentioned, Venom: The Last Dance will be the third and final film in the Sony series, and therefore the Japanese company’s cinematic universe. will have to try to focus on other characters to expand, beyond Tom Holland’s Spider-Man of course.
One will certainly be Aaron-Taylor Johnson’s Kravenyet another spider-villain who will attempt to be transformed into an anti-hero, just like Venom and the unfortunate Morbius, and who will make his debut in Italian cinemas on December 11th.
After that we will definitely return to Spider-Man, since Negotiations are underway with the aforementioned Holland and Zendaya: if all goes well, the two actors will return to their respective roles to continue the events narrated in No Way Home.
As for Venom: The Last Dance, the theatrical release is set for October 24th.
