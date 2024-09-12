A few minutes ago Sony Pictures released the spectacular Venom: The Last Dance final trailer in Italianthe third and final chapter in the saga starring Tom Hardy set within the Spider-Man cinematic universe.

The video introduces us to the plot of the film, in which Eddie Brock and his inseparable symbiote will find themselves facing a new, terrible threat: the sudden arrival of a series of dangerous creatures from the same planet as Venom.

Apparently the monsters in question, huge and powerful, they are hunting the alien parasite itself and they won’t stop until they eradicate it, or the entire world will be destroyed. Is there a way to stop them? Will Eddie and Venom be able to get away with it this time?