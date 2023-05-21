Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the university is organizing the graduation ceremony of the 2023 class of its students on May 24 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. The list of graduates includes 549 male and female students from various disciplines of science and engineering, of whom 37 are doctoral graduates, 157 are master’s graduates, and 326 are bachelor’s graduates. Graduation certificates will also be awarded to the first batch of students from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, who number 29 male and female graduates, and 10 graduates received The program is based on medical residency programs and they joined prestigious medical institutions in the United States of America, such as the Mayo Clinic Hospital, while the rest of the graduates complete the procedures for obtaining medical residency programs.

In line with the Year of Sustainability for the current year 2023, Khalifa University is proud to have graduated 4 Master of Science students in the Water and Environmental Engineering Program, and 5 students in the Sustainable Critical Infrastructure Program.

achievements

Dr. Sir John O’Reilly, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “At the graduation ceremony, we celebrate the academic achievements and successes achieved by the students on a distinguished day that will remain in their memories for the rest of their lives. .

He added, “This ceremony will be a special occasion that honors the achievements of graduate students who have been trained and qualified to undertake difficult tasks in the academic and professional fields, to become important partners in supporting the economic and social goals of Abu Dhabi.”