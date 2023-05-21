Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced yesterday, in a tweet to His Highness, the results of the “Government Services Observatory”, whose list is topped by the services for issuing passports and driving licenses and the excellence of the services of the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “At the beginning of this year, we launched a federal project to measure the quality of government services through the Government Services Observatory, which receives one million evaluations per month from the public for more than 1,400 government services…on top of the best services according to the public. They are: issuance of passports and driving licenses, which practically takes less than thirty minutes, in addition to the excellence of the services of the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs. The results are a guarantee of continuous development and improvement.. Experience taught me not to be flattering at the expense of the homelands.