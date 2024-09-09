United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres during a visit to East Timor | Photo: EFE/EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

The United Nations (UN) reinforced this Monday (9) its concern about the situation in Venezuela, especially after the fraudulent elections of July 28, which generated a wave of repression against opponents perpetrated by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said the organization remains “very concerned about the situation in Venezuela” and stressed the need for authorities to guarantee “the full protection of human rights” in the country.

According to Dujarric, Edmundo González’s departure for exile in Spain “is clearly not the end of the crisis” in Venezuela.

The UN also spoke out about the critical situation at the Argentine embassy in Caracas – which is currently under Brazilian custody – where six opposition leaders are taking refuge. According to the spokesperson, conditions there are “precarious”, with restricted access to water and electricity. Dujarric recalled that diplomatic headquarters “must always be respected”, in accordance with the principle of diplomatic inviolability. He stressed that the Venezuelan regime must deal with this issue “with full respect for the law”.

Despite the serious violations reported by opponents, the UN continues to defend “dialogue” as the best way to resolve the crisis.