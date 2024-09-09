Apple has announced the launch of its new Apple Watch Series 10which stands out for being the largest and most advanced smartwatch manufactured by the company to date.

Available in the United States starting September 20, the device features numerous technological and aesthetic improvements compared to its predecessors.

Notable features include an aluminum design and new polished titanium options, an ultra-fast charging system that reaches 80% in just thirty minutes, and the ability to monitor sleep apnea.

With a redesign that allows it to be the thinnest watch in the history of Apple, the Series 10 It comes equipped with side speakers that allow you to listen to music or podcasts without headphones, an advance until now reserved for Ultra models.

The new wide-angle OLED display significantly improves viewing angles, offering the ability to add an additional line of text to messaging conversations, marking a leap in functionality similar to that seen at the launch of the Series 7 and Ultra.

The device, which can also measure water temperature, is available in two sizes: 42 mm and 46 mm, a slight increase from the previous 41 mm and 45 mm models.

This new display is the first wide-angle OLED in Apple history, contributing to its refined aesthetics and improved functionality.

The Apple Watch Series 10 It operates with the S10 chip, optimized for superior performance and energy efficiency, maintaining an autonomy of “up to 18 hours” according to the company’s specifications.

In addition, the Apple Watch Series 10 introduces fresh and vibrant colour options, including a striking jet black. Its redesigned internal layout not only improves acoustic performance with the inclusion of speakers, but also continues to offer robust features such as sleep apnea detection, available in over 150 countries.

This model will be launched at a starting price of $399 for the 42 mm aluminum version with GPS, reaching $899 for the 46 mm titanium version that includes LTE connectivity.

These prices reflect the inclusion of cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials, positioning the Apple Watch Series 10 not only as a utilitarian device, but also as a luxury accessory.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK their best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!