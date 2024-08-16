In the framework of the Pokémon World Cup, which is taking place in Hawaii, United States, The Pokémon Company (TPC) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) published a video where the pocket monsters exemplify the safety measures of this airline.

Although this franchise and airplanes have a long-standing relationship, this is the first time that characters from this franchise have appeared in a material of this type. That is why it has caught the attention of fans.

In the Pokémon and ANA video you can see Pikachu, Pichu, Psyduck, Machamp, Machoke and other of these creatures, especially in the form of 3D models.

However, you can also see themed items from the franchise from time to time. There are some 2D illustrations, but monsters are present at every turn. This is how they represent certain situations in a funny but at the same time quite illustrative way.

Fountain: All Nippon Airways.

The airline shared a statement on the matter, which says ‘With this collaboration, we aim to bring excitement to our customers and provide an in-flight safety video that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.’.

It should be noted that this video from TPC and All Nippon Airways will not be broadcast on all of the latter’s aircraft. Only on two themed aircraft, Pikachu Jet NH and Eevee Jet NH.

The Pokémon and ANA video has some funny and clever moments. For example, Mr. Mime shows how to put on an oxygen mask in case of decompression.

You can also see how to put on your seat belt and what can happen if it is not properly fastened and there is turbulence. It also shows how to get off the plane in case of an emergency.

Fountain: All Nippon Airways.

