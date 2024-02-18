The first day of the Women's League 2024 and this Sunday Deportivo Pereira faced Deportivo Pasto, a match that left a real goal.

The Women's League is being played this year with 15 teams, in a round-robin phase and later the semi-final home run phase. The championship will run until August 18.

The first day started on Friday with a tie between Millonarios and Águilas Doradas, at the El Campín stadium.

What a goal

The day already left a first goal. The author was the center defender of Deportivo Pasto, Maria Torres.



The player took a free kick almost from midfield and from there she hit the ball high into the net, despite the efforts of the Mateca goalkeeper. The score came in the 18th minute of the first half and it was a partial 0-1 for the volcanic team.

❤️💙💛 Nice goal from our center defender María Torres that became the first official goal for the Volcánicas in 2024. pic.twitter.com/xc1Xykl0MU — Las Volcánicas ✌️🔥🌋 (@LasVolcanicas) February 18, 2024

