You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Pereira vs. Grass.
Pereira vs. Grass.
The score was recorded on the first day of the 2024 championship.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The first day of the Women's League 2024 and this Sunday Deportivo Pereira faced Deportivo Pasto, a match that left a real goal.
The Women's League is being played this year with 15 teams, in a round-robin phase and later the semi-final home run phase. The championship will run until August 18.
The first day started on Friday with a tie between Millonarios and Águilas Doradas, at the El Campín stadium.
What a goal
The day already left a first goal. The author was the center defender of Deportivo Pasto, Maria Torres.
The player took a free kick almost from midfield and from there she hit the ball high into the net, despite the efforts of the Mateca goalkeeper. The score came in the 18th minute of the first half and it was a partial 0-1 for the volcanic team.
❤️💙💛 Nice goal from our center defender María Torres that became the first official goal for the Volcánicas in 2024. pic.twitter.com/xc1Xykl0MU
— Las Volcánicas ✌️🔥🌋 (@LasVolcanicas) February 18, 2024
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Spectacular #goal #Women39s #League #middle #field
Leave a Reply