From: Simon Schröder

First, it was the drones that revolutionized the war in Ukraine. But Ukraine keeps inventing new ways to take action against Russia.

Kiev – Necessity is known to be the mother of invention – and this also applies to Ukraine War. The latest innovation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: a drone bomb detonator with a laser sensor that can measure the distance to the target. A Russian military blogger showed the laser distance measuring system on Telegram and added that Russian bureaucracy would prevent the military from implementing such systems.

And this is not the only new type of detonator that Ukraine has developed to upgrade old bombs and weapons. A well-known example is the “Johnny” detonator, as Forbes writes. The old Soviet PTM-3 anti-tank mines are usually equipped with pressure fuses. If a tank or other vehicle drives over the trigger, the mine explodes. A simple and proven method. The only problem: the tank’s tracks have to actually drive over it.

New detonators from Ukraine with old mines: Kiev’s ingenuity in the Ukraine war

A new detonator model, however, detects when metal is nearby – and triggers even if the tank drives over the center of the mine, as Forbes writes. A military analyst on X explained numerous other detonators that the Ukrainian army has implemented in old bombs. Another innovation on the battlefield in the Ukraine war: many mines can be laid using drones. The analyst on X explains, for example, the “Verba” detonator, which is built into an improvised mine that can be dropped by the “Baba Yaga” drone.

Like the anti-tank mines, the improvised bomb with the new detonator explodes as soon as a metal object approaches. In a post on X he writes: “This improvised mine, dropped by a Baba Yaga drone, uses a Ukrainian electronic detonator called ‘Verba’. The detonator has a magnetometer that detonates the mine when a vehicle or even metal approaches a person. The mine is an automobile tube filled with high explosives.”

Thermite in combination with drones as a new innovation in the Ukraine war

Another innovation from Ukraine: the kite drones, as the Internet has dubbed them. Last week, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published videos showing drones flying low over a forest area and literally raining fire down on the forest area. This is thermite – basically molten metal – a mixture of aluminum powder and iron oxide. This creates an exothermic reaction that heats the mixture to over 2000 degrees, as CNN reported.

The thermite is intended to be used to literally burn out Russian positions. In a social media post by Ukraine’s 60th Mechanized Brigade, the new weapon is described as “a real threat to the enemy, burning out positions with a precision that no other weapon can achieve.” (sure)