Four passages and the legal basis of Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the one concerning threats to peace. These are the references that the countries guaranteeing Ukrainian neutrality, including Italyas reiterated today by the Kiev negotiators at the Istanbul talks, they should have in the event that an international treaty on its status is reached.

The future neutrality of Ukraine, should an agreement be reached with the Russians, it would be guaranteed internationally by some states that would assume the burden of its “surveillance”, explained sources qualified to Adnkronos. A responsibility that, in addition to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (France, United States, United Kingdom, China and Russia), Kiev would like to extend to other countries, such as Turkey, Israel, Germany and Italy.

What would a violation or a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine mean for the guaranteeing countries? “It does not mean that war is triggered, it is not the same clause in Article 5 of NATO on collective responsibility”, the sources immediately clarify. A series of steps would be envisaged: the first, the obligation of immediate consultation between the guarantors, then an evaluation / ascertainment of the facts, the reporting to the UN Security Council for any resolutions and then, fourth, the implementation the assessment by the Security Council of the appropriate measures to reduce the threat and provided for by the UN charter.

So the whole process would be “much more internationalized to increase the cost of a violation”, the sources underline, pointing out that, being Russia among the guarantors, all the other countries would also be less exposed to risk under “the great hat of nations. Unite “. Then, in the context of the negotiations on the Treaty, formulas should be found whereby all the guaranteeing countries, two thirds, should agree on the measures, but the idea is that the consultation procedure should already serve for a unanimous decision. on the measures to be taken.