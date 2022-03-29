Since Muriel arrived (Camila Rojas) to “Passion of hawks”, season 2 the plans of Rosario Montes (Zarick Leon), her mother, have been harmed, since love was born between Muriel and Juan David (Bernardo Flores).

Rosario Montes seduced Juan David to spend a night together. Photo: composition/capture/Telemundo

After several episodes of the Telemundo soap opera, in which we have seen Muriel and Juan David share almost like a couple, in “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, chapter 30, after the two young people enjoy a beautiful afternoon, a Inconveniently, Muriel gets trapped in a cave and her claustrophobia kicks in, to the point of losing consciousness.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2×30: preview shows Juan and Rosario kissing, what will happen to Norma?

Juan David manages to get her out and take her to the bedroom of the hacienda they visited. Upon waking up from her, Muriel tries to remember what happened and Juan David only manages to calm her down and tell her that everything is fine. In the end, he decides to leave her alone so she can rest; however, Muriel asks him to stay with her and confesses that she feels safe by her side, but she is afraid that he does not feel the same.

Juan David and Muriel kiss for the first time in “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. Photo: capture/Instagram/@pasiondegavilanes

Somewhat shy, Juan David does not stop and also declares his love for her. In that they kiss passionately and seal their love with an unforgettable night for both. On the other hand, there is Rosario Montes, who does not know where her daughter is and goes crazy for it.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars: Hollywood reacts to shocking moment

In the preview for tonight March 29, in chapter 31 of “Pasión de gavilanes”, season 2, we see Rosario very angry to demand from Muriel who is the person with whom she sees. How will Rosario react when she finds out that Juan David and Muriel are together?

“Passion of hawks” 2×30: Juan David and Muriel together