The general secretary of Junts rules out that the answer is to support a motion of censure: «Doing something with Vox is a macabre joke. “They are in all the popular accusations asking for jail against us.”



01/14/2025



Updated at 10:14 a.m.





The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, has warned the PSOE this Tuesday that if on Thursday they prevent, at the Congress Table, the processing of the question of confidence against Pedro Sanchez They will have to face the consequences. The right hand of Carles Puigdemont He has not specified what effects the decision would have but he has ruled out Junts’ support for a vote of confidence from the PP with the support of Vox. “What happens on Thursday is not innocuous, it is not minor,” he said in a tone that sounded like a serious warning for the stability of the socialist Government.

«The trust [con el PSOE] has not been restored, a year later [de la firma del pacto de Bruselas]», stated Turull, during his speech at a political conference in Barcelona and organized by Nueva Economía Fórum. «If they do not process it [la petición de la cuestión de confianza] It means that they are not capable of ensuring trust, of restoring it, and if so, we will have to make decisions, decisions that the PSOE will not like,” added the number two of Junts.

Expressly asked about the possibility of pro-independence deputies supporting a motion of censure led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, with the support of the deputies of Santiago Abascal, In response to a hypothetical break with the socialists, Turull has reiterated that this option is impossible. “We haven’t even considered this issue, we’re on our own,” he said, recalling that they have never had the confidence with the Popular Party that they have now lost from the PSOE. «Doing something with Vox is a macabre joke. “They are in all the popular accusations asking for jail against us,” he concluded.

[NOTICÍA EN AMPLIACIÓN]