The current President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, has been re-elected for a second term, a local publication reported on December 31 Actualite citing data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

The central theme of Tshisekedi's election campaign, the publication notes, was the defense of the country, opposition to so-called foreign candidates and condemnation of Rwandan aggression.

According to CENI, more than 13 million voters (73%) voted for Tshisekedi. One of the richest people in the DR Congo, Moise Katumbi, who acted as the politician's main competitor, was significantly behind the winner, gaining only 18% of the votes.

Elections of the head of state, parliamentary and local elections took place in the country for two days – December 20-21. The turnout was 43%.

Rwandan troops invaded the DRC on July 27, targeting border security forces and crossing the border. The next day, the DR Congo army repelled the invasion. The Congolese army intends to continue the pursuit, the DR Congo Armed Forces said.