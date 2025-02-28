In view of the results submitted to the CNMV this Friday, 2024 has been a great year for the group ELECNORsince he has sextuplicate his net benefit, of 705 million euroscompared to the previous year, when it stayed at 110 million.

So much so that the company that directs ALBERTO GARCÍA DE LOS ANGELEs has announced that it will propose the payment of a Complementary dividend For a global amount of 265 million euros that adds to the dividend on account of 540 million euros that was paid on December 18, 2024. In total, the total distribution of dividends amounts to 805 million euros.

As explained, the result obtained has been the result of the good performance of the businesses that make up the group, but also to the Enerfin sale for 1,560 million euros.

Group sales reached 3,810 million euros In 2025, a slightly higher (0.5%) figure at 3,792 million from the previous year. This situation allowed the group to close the course with a box of 187.5 million compared to 222.6 million euros of debt with those that closed in 2023.

Within the group, the business figure of the operations of ELECNOR SERVICIOS AND PROJECTS It was 3,824.5 million euros, as well as an Ebitda that grew by 3 million, until it reached 202.6 million euros.

As to Celeothe company invested in 51% by the Elector and managed group together with APG obtained an Ebitda of 12 million. The company participates in about 8,000 km of electric transmission lines in Chile, Brazil and Peru, both in exploitation and construction, as well as in 345 MW of photovoltaic and thermolar energy in Spain and Brazil. In total, it manages a set of assets that exceeds 6,000 million euros.