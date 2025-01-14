Torben Beltz is still out of breath when he appears for a conversation on the terrace in the Australian Tennis Association building – he never thought that his working day would turn out like this: The young Hamburger Eva Lys slipped into the main draw as a lucky loser, but as a result she only had 20 minutes to prepare for your game. Because her father and coach Vladimir had to leave after qualifying – Lys, 22, had failed in the last round – Beltz suddenly found himself as a substitute coach. He has been the national coach of the German tennis players for a month and speaks in an interview about this unusual day, what it has to do with Angelique Kerber’s Australian Open victory in 2016, and what he plans for German tennis.