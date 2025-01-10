The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, confirmed this Thursday that he is working to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putinafter the promises made during his campaign to achieve peace in Ukraine.

“He wants to meet and we are organizing it (…) Putin wants to meet. He has even said it publicly, and we have to end this war. “It’s a bloody disaster,” he declared from his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, in the US state of Florida.

The Republican has indicated that he has had “a lot of communication” with the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingand that he has spoken with numerous world leaders, although he has not yet had the opportunity to do so with the Russian leader.

Trump, who will take office on January 20, has stated on several occasions that he considers himself capable of resolving the war in Ukraine with just a call. During his first stage in the White House he maintained good relations with Putin and also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the early stages of his mandate.

Democrats have criticized Trump in the past for showing sympathy toward Putin and not having done enough to disengage and investigate the work of some of his collaborators with Russia to interfere and affect the results of the 2016 election, which the Republican ultimately won. against Hillary Clinton.