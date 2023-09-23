TPI Fest 2023: live coverage of the second evening of the Festival by The Post Internazionale

Second appointment with the TPI Fest, The Post Internazionale party which for the second consecutive year is held in Bologna, at the Tettoia Nervi, in Piazza Lucio Dalla. Among this evening’s guests, the former president of the Chamber Roberto Ficothe secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoiannithe journalist Michele Santoro and the former defense minister Elisabetta Trenta.

TPI Fest 2023: live broadcast of the second evening

7.30 pm – The second evening of TPI Fest 2023 kicks off with the usual press review by the editorial staff of our newspaper.

7.00 pm – The second evening of the TPI Fest kicks off.

Here all the articles on the TPI Fest 2023 in Bologna

TPI FEST 2023

The party is back The Post Internationalwhich for the second consecutive year will be held in Bologna. The TPI Fest will take place from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 September 2023 at the “Tettoia Nervi”, in Piazza Lucio Dalla, in the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

Three evenings in which the main topics of current political and social events will be discussed for an important moment of discussion on ideas.

Guests include some of the most well-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Elly Schleinpassing through Pier Luigi BersaniNicholas FratoianniRobert FIGGaleazzo BignamiMatteo LeporeJeremy Rifkin and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm.