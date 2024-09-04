At this moment, Tigers is positioned in second place in the standings with 14 points, after four wins and two draws, being surpassed by Blue Cross with 16 units and having as closest pursuer the Toluca with 14.

It’s time to find out the latest news from the Regio team:

🤯🇲🇽 Tigres reportedly received an offer from Premier League side, Ipswich Town, for Marcelo Flores in the last days of the transfer window, but the negotiations didn’t progress. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮primer Via @omarzeron – @tntsportsmex pic.twitter.com/lP8KSyqbqv — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) September 2, 2024

How do you rate Paunovic’s first six games at the helm of Tigres? I think there are things that need to be improved, but I appreciate the connection they have with triumph. Winning is NOT A COINCIDENCE, and Veljko Paunovic is good at it. pic.twitter.com/cd3ezPqH4W — Jaime Garza (@JaimeGarza94) September 3, 2024

I am pleased to inform you that the best goalkeeper in the history of Mexican soccer will be back in the next match. Nahuel Guzmán is back. 😮‍💨🐐 pic.twitter.com/DUsTitQHq6 — Tigres Football (@tigersfootball_) September 2, 2024

These are the 2 options that Samir Caetano will have in Tigres to define his futurehttps://t.co/rGqowSNQE5 — @telediariomty (@telediariomty) September 3, 2024

“In the last decade you have to say yes, titles rule and in the last decade Tigres has won more than Monterrey”said the World Cup player.

Similarly, the former striker highlighted the growth of the clubs from Monterrey, so much so that they are now on a par with the so-called ‘big four’: “When we arrived at Rayados, I didn’t have any weight. I left the city and you practically knew that you were going to get a defeat. It was an institution that didn’t have the weight they wanted and that turned around completely.”.

🤔 Guille Franco was asked if “Today he is more Tigres than Rayados?” and his answer has provoked many comments among Monterrey fans, some good, some bad. What do you think? 🫵 pic.twitter.com/HuMfyi6vLw — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) September 3, 2024