The time has come FIFA date September, so the Liga MX take a breath, however, the clubs continue to prepare for what comes next in the Apertura 2024.
At this moment, Tigers is positioned in second place in the standings with 14 points, after four wins and two draws, being surpassed by Blue Cross with 16 units and having as closest pursuer the Toluca with 14.
It’s time to find out the latest news from the Regio team:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
England’s offer for Marcelo Flores rejected
Since he joined the team, the youngster has started off on the right foot, as he has become a great substitute for the team, providing assists and scoring goals. In England they already know the quality of the national team, as he played in the youth teams of the Arsenalwhich is why, the Ipswich Townrecently promoted to the Premier League and that he also had him in his lower divisions before the Gunnerssent an offer for his services, however, U rejected the proposal because they felt that it was not the right time as the transfer market was approaching its closing.
Paunovic has the best start for a Tigres coach
The Serbian coach achieved the best start for a coach with the club in recent years, adding 14 points out of a possible 18, thus surpassing his predecessors, including the Brazilian Ricardo Ferrettiwhich in its third period added eight points in the first six dates. On the other hand, Miguel Herrera and the Argentine Diego Cocca They scored eleven points. To this we must add that Veljko has an almost perfect record with ten goals for and only three against.
Nahuel Guzmán’s return is approaching
The Argentine goalkeeper finally served his eleven-match suspension, after what happened in that Classic Royal where he used a laser to harass the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andradawithout forgetting that he was also recovering from a knee operation. After six games played, El Patón will return to the goal for Matchday 7 against Athletic San Luis in it Volcano. With his return, Fernando Tapia would lose his position as a starter after doing a good job.
Samir Caetano’s options at Tigres
A few days ago it was revealed that the feline board was planning whether or not to register the Brazilian due to any situation that could happen with the defenders, in addition to the fact that they could not find a place for him either in Brazil or in Portugal. The options that the central defender has is to terminate his contract, which still has two years left, or to stay in the squad. One of the options that the South American considered was with the Porto Alegre InternationalHowever, his salary was going to be reduced, something that neither he nor his agent liked.
Guillermo Franco accepts that Tigres is superior to Rayados
Something that must have hurt the fans of Stripedbecause one of his greatest idols, the Argentine naturalized Mexican, Guille Francowas sincere and in conversation with the journalist David Faitelson He accepted that the felines are superior to the white and blues due to the number of titles.
“In the last decade you have to say yes, titles rule and in the last decade Tigres has won more than Monterrey”said the World Cup player.
Similarly, the former striker highlighted the growth of the clubs from Monterrey, so much so that they are now on a par with the so-called ‘big four’: “When we arrived at Rayados, I didn’t have any weight. I left the city and you practically knew that you were going to get a defeat. It was an institution that didn’t have the weight they wanted and that turned around completely.”.
What happened to Joaquim Pereira at Ciudad Universitaria?
One of the situations that caught attention in the last victory of Tigers about Pumas by 1-3 in the University Olympic It was the slight fainting that the Brazilian defender suffered after having exerted himself during the 90 minutes, as the altitude of the capital took its toll on him. In view of this, Veljko Paunovic He told the media that the defender was stable and that there was no reason to be worried, as it was not a serious condition.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Tigres #latest #news #Flores #offer #Nahuels #return #Paunos #start #Samir #case
Leave a Reply