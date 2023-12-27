The protesters, who demonstrated at the call of the unions, demanded the intervention of the courts to invalidate the decree, which they say undermines the rights of workers and consumers.

The Argentine Congress is holding an extraordinary session this week to consider the decree, at the request of the ultra-liberal Milli, who took office on December 10.

The decree would change or eliminate more than 350 economic regulations in a country accustomed to intense government intervention in the market.

The decree abolishes, among other things, the ceiling on rental prices, some labor protection measures and laws that protect consumers from arbitrary price increases at a time when annual inflation exceeds 160 percent and the poverty level exceeds 40 percent.

On Saturday, a number of civil organizations filed a judicial challenge to the constitutionality of the decree.

On Wednesday, demonstrators waved Argentine flags and banners reading, “The homeland is not for sale.”

Construction union official Gerardo Martinez told reporters during the march, “We do not question the legitimacy of President Milley, but we want him to respect the separation of powers. Workers must defend their rights when there is unconstitutionality.”

Javier Meli's “Saw Plan” to cut government spending sparked a series of popular protests against the government.

Other aspects of the decree include ending automatic pension increases, imposing restrictions on the right to strike, and easing price caps for private health services.

It also terminates about 7,000 public sector employee contracts in an effort to reduce government spending.

Unless Congress repeals the entire plan, the decree will go into effect Friday.

The far-right Milli Party has 40 out of 257 representatives in Congress and seven out of 72 senators.