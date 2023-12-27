You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
President-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei.
President-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei.
Government asks to declare public economic, financial, fiscal, security emergency, among others.
The Government of Javier Milei sent this Wednesday to the National Congress a bill to declare the economic emergency and in many other areas in Argentina until the end of 2025.
The initiative involves the delegation of functions to the Executive by virtue of the declaration of “public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, pension, security, defense, tariff, energy, health, administrative and social matters until December 31, 2025” , indicates the project.
EFE
