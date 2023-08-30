The death of Yevgeny Prigozhinboss of Wagner paramilitary group and archenemy of the Kremlin, has left more questions than answers in recent days. Although it is known that he died in the accident suffered by the Embraer-135 Plane, In which 10 people were going, including him, the specific causes of the accident are uncertain.

However, in the last days the name of Andrei Averyanov, who leads the unit GRU Covert Ops (the Main Intelligence Office, for its acronym in Russian), has resonated for its alleged collaboration in the accident.

The man, who was allegedly involved in the poisoning, former officer Sergei Skirpal and his daughter Yulia in 2018, he was pointed out by the British media inews of being implicated in the death of Prigozhin and that, in addition, he would hold the position of leader of the Wagner group in the Russian operations in Africa.

🇷🇺 #Russian intelligence chief Gen. Andrey Averyanov, is expected to take over #wagner mercenary group’s African operations following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death in a plane crash, Wall Street Journal newspaper reported. pic.twitter.com/yT3AZgHjRd —Resonant News🌍 (@Resonant_News) August 29, 2023

According to the cited mediaAlice Kearns, Conservative chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, suspected that General Averyanov was being positioned to take over the leadership of the Wagner Network in Africa, adding that it is “quite likely” that Putin ordered the downing of the plane as ” show of force”.

They also explained that the Putin regime wants to do this through a private company controlled by Averyanov.

Channels on the Telegram social networking site linked to Wagner claimed the introduction was part of a “displacement operation” planned by the Kremlin to expel Prigozhin entities in Africa.

The poisoning of Sergei Skripal

The unit of Andrey Averyanov, GRU 29155, which carries out operations on foreign soil on Putin’s orders, has been linked to multiple assassinations and campaigns of interference abroad. These include poisoning Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal And your daughter Julia in the year 2018.

It all happened on March 4, when the two were helped in a public place, because “they were asking for knowledge.” Both were taken to the hospital and, weeks later, released.

The poison is believed to have been carried in a bottle of fake perfume, later found in the bin of an Amesbury charity shop by British man Charlie Rowley. His girlfriend Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after coming into contact with the bottle, while Rowley was left in serious condition.

