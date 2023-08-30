Ready, go and it’s Big Rom right away. In the first derby of his life against Milan, the Belgian scores immediately. September 2019, a lifetime ago, Giampaolo in the Rossoneri and Conte in the Nerazzurri. Just read the training of Milan to understand the revolution: Piatek, Suso, Biglia, Musacchio. Only Bennacer, Theo, Leao and Krunic are left. Inter won 2-0 with goals from Brozovic and Lukaku. Belgian welcome. The first scratch on Milan’s face.