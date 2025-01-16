The National Police searches in the Burgos town of Miranda de Ebro for the remains of Marisa Villaquirán, a woman who disappeared on December 7, 2004 in the railway city.

According to ‘El Correo’, agents from the General Police Station, Scientific Police, Technical Resources Unit and the Canine Unit have deployed a “wide device” at 7:00 a.m. this Thursday in a location of the Evangelical Church of Philadelphia located on Escuelas Street.

The police forces have thus activated the search, which was suspended a few months after the woman’s disappearance. The objective, according to police sources, is to “find the possible remains” of the woman after “obtaining new evidence”: a clue that may indicate that Marisa Villaquirán’s body “could have been walled up“in the temple.

The ex-husband was sentenced to 14 years in prison

From the moment of his disappearance, just over 20 years ago, his whereabouts were never known and the first investigations focused on his immediate surroundings. The first suspect in her disappearance was her ex-husband that he was arrested, tried and sentenced to 14 years in prison for the crime of illegal detention, but he could not be charged with the crime of murder because the woman’s body was never found.

With the appearance of new evidence, the case that caused and suspicions are directed towards that evangelical church where the body of Marisa Villaquirán could be.