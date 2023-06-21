Curiosity is perhaps one of the most remarkable qualities of the human being. While it is true that such behavior has been evidenced in several species of animals, human beings have a great advantage thanks to the amount of knowledge they have acquired over the years.

This has allowed him to create tools and theories capable of generating new ways of seeing the world and discovering the unthinkable.

This is well known by the scientist and Harvard professor Avi Loeb, who in his book ‘Interstellar Diary’ recounts the search for IM1, the first known interstellar object on the Earth’s surface, which could become a fragment of an alien ship.

According to his writings, his main objective is to find the tiny fragments of this object in the Pacific Ocean and analyze its composition.

It should be noted that they are bits because when the IM1 object entered the atmosphere, it began to decompose. “The fireball was detected by the US government on January 8, 2014. The data indicated that this meteor was traveling at a speed greater than necessary to escape the solar system,” Loeb wrote.

In addition, he also explained that its interstellar origin was formally recognized with 99.999% certainty in an official letter to NASA dated March 1, 2022. That’s when this great story begins.

The day that changed everything

Eight days after the expedition began, precisely on June 19, 2023, a discovery caught the attention of the scientist and his team. Days before they had found a manganese wire with a pattern different from current commercial products.

Avi Loeb of Harvard / Galileo Project has been blogging from his expedition to the South Pacific to find fragments of the first interstellar meteor (IM1), While I haven’t talked to Avi about it yet his latest blog has indicated that they found an unusual wire … pic.twitter.com/z2F7E6ZMkn —Riz Virk (@Rizstanford) June 17, 2023

Now, after several hours of work and searching in the midst of the turbulent waters of the ocean, they found a collection of corroded pieces of iron, which, after painstaking analysis, turned out to be really shock-resistant steel.

Likewise, according to Loeb, “the shape of the recovered fragments is almost flat, as if they were superficial layers detached from a technological object that experienced extreme material stress.”

This is very important, because according to the scientist, iron meteorites break into small pieces that are melted by the fireball and recovered as nearly spherical fragments.

This, coupled with a lack of radioactive isotopes, could “infer an extraterrestrial origin for these fragments if they spent much longer than the half-life of these isotopes in interstellar space.”

