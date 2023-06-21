A miracle in broad daylight. That, at least, is what many believe happened on March 5 in a church in Thomaston, a small town in the state of Connecticut, on the west coast of the United States.

According to the church’s pastor, Joseph Crowley, and other witnesses, the consecrated hosts representing the body of Christ began to multiply during the ceremony of communion to the astonishment of the altar boys who assisted her in the sacrament.

“It’s a shocking thing, but it’s very real, and it just happened today. God provides,” Crowley told worshipers who didn’t understand what was happening.

According to the account of the priest and others who witnessed the events, the ciborium where the hosts were kept was full despite the fact that communion had already been distributed to all attendees.

The case initially went to the Archdiocese of Hartford, which has jurisdiction over St. Thomas, the church where the incident occurred. And it is being evaluated as a possible “daily miracle” based on the “multiplication of loaves and fishes”, one of the miracles attributed to Jesus in the Gospels.

But the evidence and testimonies are so strong that since last month the case has reached the Vatican where a formal evaluation has begun to determine its validity.

This is a very rigorous process that usually involves scientists, doctors, and other experts. In the case of St. Thomas, the investigation is focusing on the testimony of those who witnessed the event and its credibility. But in addition, technology will be used to review a video that exists at the moment.

In addition, They want to rule out that someone could have filled the ciborium with more hosts without them noticing.

In any case, if confirmed, it would be the first communion miracle recorded in the United States. Throughout history, the Church has documented at least 100 such events, but never one in the United States.

Miracles are foundational to Catholicism, which teaches that Jesus was God in human form, performed miracles during his lifetime, and then died for the sins of mankind before rising from the dead. As defined by the church, a miracle is a sign or wonder that can only be attributed to God.

When the church recognizes a miracle, believers flock to the site to see evidence and revitalize their faith. Millions of Catholics each year travel to Fatima, Portugal and Lourdes, France, both places where the Virgin Mary is reported to have appeared to believers.

And St. Thomas could also become a pilgrimage site if the miracle is confirmed.

In fact, Since the event occurred, hundreds of people have come to this small town that has fewer than 7,500 inhabitants..

The process in the Vatican, however, could take years and conclude that there was no such or that it could not be proven.

But for many, like Ken Santoprieto, that might even be irrelevant.

“I was there and I saw what happened. I saw the reaction of the altar boys and the priest when they realized what had happened. I don’t need confirmation from anyone to know that God was with us and revealed himself to us,” says Santoprieto, who teaches religion at this church and attended mass that March 5th.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington