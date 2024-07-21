On July 13th and 14th AARFS AC was present at the “What a rip-off” festival 2024 based in the iconic Botanical Garden of Los Mochiswith the presence of Gerardo Vargas Landeros Mayor of Ahome and Daniel Juan Pablo Ibarra, president of the Association of Mango Producers and Exporters. It was certainly a fsummer full of joy and a spectacular family atmosphere, where we had the opportunity to participate as exhibitors.

At #AARFS we are proud to be part of these events in favor of Ahomense WellbeingWe will continue working in coordination to show the benefits we have in the North of Sinaloa.

As part of the follow-up to the agenda of the National Agricultural Council, our president of the AARFS, engineer Cesar Enrique Galaviz Lugo, participated in the Steering Committee Meeting of the National Agricultural Council chaired by Lic. Juan Cortina Gallardo, in which the next Secretary of Agriculture, Dr. Julio Antonio Berdegué Sacristán, was present, where they discussed current and future issues of the agricultural sector and, above all, took advantage of the opportunity to highlight the urgent need to support the Mexican agricultural sector.

Regarding the relevant information of the week in the Agro sector, in the United States the weather conditions continue to be favorable for pollination for the rest of the month. The low price levels of corn improve the profitability of the industry and this causes an increase in production. This June, China imported 920 thousand tons of corn, that is, 50% less than June 2023, and so far this year, imports are 8% lower and total 11 million tons.

Regarding wheat, US wheat production was higher than market expectations. Conditions for the advancement of the harvest will be good and spring wheat is expected to have favorable weather for its development.

According to the National Meteorological Service, scattered rains occurred this week in some towns in Sinaloa, especially in the communities of Guatenipa, El Fuerte and Miguel Hidalgo.

Regarding the regional weather forecast, a maximum temperature of 39°C and a minimum of 26°C are expected for next week with partly cloudy skies and a probability of rain between 45% and 85% for the entire week with a variation of 1 to 4 mm of precipitation and maximum wind gusts of 22 km/h.

Due to the probability of rain and wind, we recommend that our producers take precautions in their fields, in order to protect the integrity of their work, as well as their equipment.

For mango producers, we recommend that you keep up to date with weather recommendations and, above all, stay in touch with your assigned technical advisor, who will schedule the necessary visits to each of your orchards in order to carry out a risk assessment and monitoring against pests and diseases derived from rain humidity.

For fields that are fallow after the corn cycle, we recommend chipping and edging the perimeter to take advantage of the rainwater moisture and thus increase the microbial population in the soil.

Please stay tuned for AARFS weather platform advisories.

Dear farmer! We have sesbania seeds for sale, as well as UAN-32, liquid phosphorus, liquid potassium, triple 16 and triple 17 produced in our liquid fertilizer factory, availability of agrochemicals for mango cultivation at very competitive prices, as well as diesel for field service.

We also inform you that we have a wide variety of products for you, we have a wide variety of oils and lubricants for your car and heavy machinery, agricultural tires, batteries, filters and accumulators, all at very competitive prices. Visit us at Ferretería Matriz and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

As of July 19, the northern Sinaloa dam system reported storage of 774 million cubic meters for the Luis Donaldo Colosio dam at 24% of its capacity; 175 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo dam at 6% of its capacity; and 37 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez dam at 7% of its capacity, totaling 986 million cubic meters.

The FIX exchange rate for this week was $17.99 pesos per dollar.

