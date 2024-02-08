In the United States, lawsuits against large companies are common. The courts often deal with cases involving huge companies that, in most situations, are accused of having acted negligently or violating consumer rights. Walmart is one of those that is constantly in the eye of the hurricane, As an example, she was recently sued and asked for an impressive consumer award. But this time it was rapper Snoop Dogg who initiated legal proceedings against him.

Snoop Dogg and Master P file lawsuit against Walmart and Post Consumer Brands ensuring that its brand of cereal is unaffordable in supermarkets and remains hidden in warehouses.

According to the indictment, Post Consumer Brands agreed to produce and distribute Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop products under false pretenses that the rappers had refused to sell their company. But after signing a participation agreement, They discovered that the firm did not intend to treat its cereals the same as its own brands.

The lawsuit filed in Minnesota's Dakota Country District Court, according to the media CBSNews, states that Snoop Cereal is not available to consumers, or it is reaching exorbitant prices. Therefore, any profit for Broadus Foods, the cereal brand founded by Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg, and No Limit Records founder Percy Miller, better known as Master P, is eliminated.

And it is that When the cereals hit the shelves they sold for more than $10 a box, which conflicted with Broadus Foods' goals of providing affordable food. “Snoop Dogg and Master P founded Broadus Foods with the intention of creating a family-owned business that would promote diversity in the food industry and provide opportunities for minority-owned products. They aimed to inspire economic empowerment among minorities and contribute to charitable causes that address hunger and homelessness,” the law firm said in a statement.

In the case it is also argued that, Despite having been launched in various Walmart stores in July 2023, the product disappeared from most branches in just a few months. Many Walmart stores showed online and in the store's app that Snoop Cereal was out of stock. However, upon further investigation, with the help of Walmart employees, it was discovered that the locations had several boxes in their warehouses that were coded to not be placed on shelves.

According to the indictment, the distribution company and the supermarket sabotaged the success of the cereal by preventing it from reaching consumers through deceptive practices.

Snoop Cereal was not distributed correctly according to the rapper.

What Does Post Consumer Brands Say About Snoop Dogg Lawsuit?

After the rappers' lawsuit was made known, the products conglomerate Post Consumer Brands said in a statement to which it had access CBS News that he was excited about his partnership and had made substantial investments in the business.

Because of the above, they felt disappointed because they could not meet expectations. “Walmart values ​​relationships with our suppliers and we have a strong track record of supporting business owners. Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality and price, to name a few. “We will respond accordingly in court once we receive the complaint.”