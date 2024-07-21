Despite the enormous amount of ink that has flowed in recent days in relation to the historic Institutional Revolutionary Partywe have undoubtedly already placed ourselves on the path of internal strengthening with the reform to our basic documents. As a result of a profound changehe PRI significantly strengthened its institutional foundations, updating its internal regulations with the purpose of returning to our origins, eliminating everything that has distanced us from our essence during the last decades.

From the trench of a politic party which has historically commanded the institutional construction of the Mexican State and having built the necessary bridges towards a new democratic model, today we have clarity about our role and condition in the face of the new sociopolitical configuration of Mexico. Today our role is strengthened as a necessary bastion for the opposition, as well as for the exercise of a political counterweight, which is precisely critical at a time when democratic institutions are suffering the onslaught from the Federal Executive which is overwhelmingly seeking its destruction, today in particular of Judicial power of the Federation.

We reaffirm our consistent defense of the division of powers, of the constitutional system of checks and balances, and, above all, of the defense of the political and electoral rights of citizens. Today, more than ever, we assume and maintain our historic role in the fight for social causes. Our social democratic identity and our sectoral grouping with the working class, the peasant class, and the middle class reflected in merchants, professionals, and small business owners, as well as the permanent strengthening of Mexican youth and the empowerment of women in our country. We are aware that the efforts that we will make from now on must necessarily be directed toward the promotion and defense of the causes of society, particularly and fundamentally with respect to the rights of minorities, starting precisely with their fair representation, as well as guaranteeing the content and effectiveness of their human rights.

We are prepared to be an opposition with a cause and courage, because in our ranks there are many people who want a better and different Mexico. We will assume the responsibility of being the voice of all those people who do not find in the government a common identity, discourse and action. We want, as part of this political transition, the efforts made, far from being interrupted, to be redoubled towards the conquest of a better model of life, more dignified, humane and fair for all Mexicans. We are ready to be a firm opposition committed to democratic principles and citizen rights. The PRI has been, is and will continue to be a fundamental part of the history of Mexico.

This commitment will translate into concrete actions and strategies that seek to restore Mexico’s hope for better representation and governments. This effort is not only an investment in our present, but a guarantee of continuity and relevance in Mexico’s political future.

