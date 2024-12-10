Part of the Sistine Chapel choir with the soprano Cecilia Bartoli in 2017, the first from the left is Massimo Palombella, the condemned priest

On his own he organized tours of the most important choir of the Holy See



12/10/2024



Updated at 5:36 p.m.





Another emblematic case of corruption in the Vatican is closed. The three magistrates of the civil court of the Vatican City State have sentenced the former director of the Sistine Chapel choir, the priest Massimo Palombella, to three years and two months in prison,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only