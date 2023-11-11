Phoenix St. Clair was enjoying dinner with friends at Awful Arthur’s Seafood restaurant in Salem, Virginia, when a roar echoed through the place. It was about a deer that ran into the place and went through a glass door. While the other diners screamed and tried to get out of the animal’s way, the young woman captured the moment on video.

“Suddenly I heard someone shouting, ‘There’s a deer in here!’and we all turned around surprised, saying “what?”, the young woman told WSLS. The deer entered the seafood restaurant through the front door and immediately began looking for an exit. “We were all in shock,” said the diner.

“I tried to move to the side, because I didn’t want to be in the path of the deer that was running in terror,” said Phoenix St. Clair, who He did not miss the opportunity to record the moment when the deer was frantically running around the place looking for a way to escape.. For her part, Christina Twine, who is an employee at the restaurant, said she heard a loud bang and thought it was a gunshot.

Deer visit to restaurant leaves no injuries



“I turned around and looked at the person sitting in the hallway, and He looked at me with wide eyes and told me I was a deer.”explained the young waitress. “It was probably 30 to 45 seconds, it was all very fast,” she recalled. The animal’s visit to the restaurant left no injuries; However, the door he crashed into was shattered. “When we saw the door with the glass shattered, we were shocked,” Christina Twine said.

Phoenix St. Clair, whose video was shared by different television stations, said that When the deer left the place, the diners were still restless. So she and her group enjoyed one last drink, to calm their nerves and commemorate a night they will never forget. “Honestly, we all said, well, let’s have a shot and let’s go home, because tonight was enough,” he revealed.