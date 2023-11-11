Colombian cyclists Kevin Santiago Quintero and Martha Bayona they won the fourth round of the keirin in the Track Champions League Track, which was played this Friday in the Lee Valley VeloPark, London, England.

Quintero, current keirin world champion, reaffirmed his status as favorite and finished first in the final, after beating the Dutchman HArrie Lavreysen and to the Australian Matthew Richardson.

(Copa América 2024: Conmebol confirms the date and venue of the draw)(Tragedy: Colombian baseball star dies in fatal accident)

good races

For her part, Martha Bayona, current keirin world runner-up, won the fourth round by beating New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews in the final. The British Emma Finucane placed third.

Martha added 33 points in the fourth round. She 20th by winning the keirin and 13th by reaching the sprint semifinals. In the overall Champions League she is in third place, with 93 units. The leader after four rounds is Ellesse Andrews from New Zealandwith 133 points, followed by Alessa-Catriona Pröster of Germany, con 126.

Kevin also added 33 points this Friday: 20 for winning the keirin and 13 after reaching the sprint semifinals. In the general standings he is fifth, with 70 points, in a classification led by Harrie Lavreysen, with 154 units.

It should be noted that both Kevin and Martha were not present in the second round of the Champions League, which was played in Berlin, due to their participation in the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. event in which they won the keirin gold medals, and in the case of Bayonne, the sprint gold (Kevin took the bronze).

This Saturday the final round of the Track Champions League will be held, on the same stage in London, in which the champions of the 2023 season will be defined.

Fourth round results

WOMEN’S SPRINT

1. Alessa-Catriona Pröpster (Germany)

2. Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

3. Emma Finucane (Great Britain)

WOMEN’S KEIRIN

1. Martha Bayona (Colombia)

2. Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)

3. Emma Finucane (Great Britain)

MEN’S SPRINT

1. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

2. Matthew Richardson (Australia)

3. Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

MEN’S KEIRIN

1. Kevin Quintero (Colombia)

2. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

3. Matthew Richardson (Australia)

(Colombia National Team: last minute change in the call for the tie)